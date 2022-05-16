Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $801,094.69

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 83.2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $801,094.69 and $24,020.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for $33.24 or 0.00108173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.00501964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00036842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,700.50 or 1.77988140 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004598 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 24,097 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

