Mirrored Netflix Trading Down 85.6% Over Last 7 Days (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $295,274.76 and approximately $50,732.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 85.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $30.68 or 0.00102798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.00522797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,673.25 or 1.76464928 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 9,623 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

