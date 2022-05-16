Mizuho Cuts Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target to $13.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

