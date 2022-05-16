Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $5.05 billion. Moderna posted sales of $4.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $22.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $25.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $17.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.92.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,846,474 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $135.06. 96,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,708,892. Moderna has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

