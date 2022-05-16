Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
MOGO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.03. Mogo has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $8.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Mogo by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mogo by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 371,862 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,598,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,603,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mogo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,474 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mogo (Get Rating)
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.
