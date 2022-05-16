Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MOGO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.03. Mogo has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $8.48.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Mogo had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Mogo by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mogo by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 371,862 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,598,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,603,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mogo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,474 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

