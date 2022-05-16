Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Moody’s by 187.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $288.96 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $276.79 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.67 and its 200-day moving average is $350.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.