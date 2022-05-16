Morgan Stanley Boosts K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target to €26.50

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €20.50 ($21.58) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.00) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.16) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.00) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.21) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.47.

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

