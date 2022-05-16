Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $242.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.33 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.75.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.85, for a total value of $2,688,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.14, for a total value of $1,241,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,418 shares of company stock valued at $51,980,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

