Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,004,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,505,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,399,000 after buying an additional 342,585 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.36. 100,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,297. The stock has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

