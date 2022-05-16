Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 985 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $296.23. The company had a trading volume of 192,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.63 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.87 and a 200-day moving average of $353.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

