Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Everbridge worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,320. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

