Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of GXO Logistics worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $93,151,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,733. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.45.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

