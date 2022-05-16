Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 5,879 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,659,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

