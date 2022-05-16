Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 1.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fastenal worth $28,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after buying an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Fastenal by 2.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,716,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,421,000 after buying an additional 318,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,449,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,638,000 after buying an additional 203,858 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.64. 173,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

