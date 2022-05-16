Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 32,912 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,489 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 209,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

HHC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,795. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

