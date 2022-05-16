Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $33.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

