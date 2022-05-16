Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.83. 141,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,667. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

