Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Markel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Markel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Markel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,323.66. The stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,155.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,413.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,306.92.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

