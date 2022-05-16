Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,040,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,547,000 after purchasing an additional 177,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

TSM stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.41. 255,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,639,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.