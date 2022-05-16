Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,147,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $13.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $345.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,384. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.39 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

