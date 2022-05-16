Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 3.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $71,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

BKNG traded down $55.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,046.00. 16,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 168.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,185.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,306.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

