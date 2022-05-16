Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $1.50

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 472.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOTS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.22.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Motus GI (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
