Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $1.50

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 472.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOTS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 138.62% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.