Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.34

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 6735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 580,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,097,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

