Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up to $9.22

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $9.57. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 1,242 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $965.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,348.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $83,620.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 42.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 66.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 155,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.