Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Cap of $30.95 Million

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00006982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,086.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.00666610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00179312 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00016000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

