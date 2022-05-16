Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Lowered to $60.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.43.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $50,465.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Natera by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Natera by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

