National Bank Financial Cuts Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$44.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NPIFF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

