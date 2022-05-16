National Bankshares Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$38.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.77.

KEY stock opened at C$32.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.12. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

