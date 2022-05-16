National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

NCMI opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -29.85%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 484,372 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 75,262 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 84,532 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $164,000.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.