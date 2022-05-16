Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 191,589 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 245,354 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 157,378 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. Natura &Co has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $23.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

