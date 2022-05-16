Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.70. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 13,184 shares changing hands.
NTCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
