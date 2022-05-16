Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.70. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 13,184 shares changing hands.

NTCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

