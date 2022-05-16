Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0878 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Navcoin has a market cap of $6.45 million and $54,237.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000617 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002391 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,488,186 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

