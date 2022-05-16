Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

