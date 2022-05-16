Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 118,704 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,898 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

