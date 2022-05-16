NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.87

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 2001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after buying an additional 190,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,993,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,187,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 241,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

