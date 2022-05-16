New BitShares Price Down 54.9% Over Last 7 Days (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $12.15 million and $1.15 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00519462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,852.83 or 1.72887245 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008536 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.