New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) fell 7.6% on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $65.00. The stock traded as low as $43.05 and last traded at $43.08. 46,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,087,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $58,129,000. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after buying an additional 340,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,552,000 after buying an additional 309,070 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.99.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

