NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,103. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,979.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

