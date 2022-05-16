Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 25080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)
Recommended Stories
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.