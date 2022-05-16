Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Short Interest Down 28.7% in April

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 24,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.