NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average is $146.33. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

