Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the April 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,188.0 days.
Shares of Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $$20.55 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. Nippon Electric Glass has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.
