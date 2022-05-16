Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the April 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,188.0 days.

Shares of Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $$20.55 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. Nippon Electric Glass has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

Get Nippon Electric Glass alerts:

About Nippon Electric Glass (Get Rating)

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.