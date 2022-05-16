Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

NOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.95.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

