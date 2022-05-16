Nomura Upgrades Agora (NASDAQ:API) to “Buy”

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.29% from the stock’s current price.

API has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Agora stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. Agora has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

