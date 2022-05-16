Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $20,132,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,356,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.69.

Shares of EMN opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

