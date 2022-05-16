Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

