Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.32 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.53.

Shares of SIVB opened at $449.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $422.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

