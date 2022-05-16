Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.92 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,371,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

In related news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $93.11 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.