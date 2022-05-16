Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $109.93 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.