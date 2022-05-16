Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $128.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

